Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Pat (Patrick) Higginbotham

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) Higginbotham, 15 Castle Ave, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Lambstown, Killurin, Co Wexford, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Retired member of the defence forces at Collins Barracks, Dublin and James Stephen Barracks, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughter Catherine, son Ray, grandchildren Aidan, Ben and Fiona, brother Liam, sister Mary Jo, Ray's partner Aoife, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm on Wednesday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, followed by burial in St Mary's new cemetery, Thomastown. Family flowers only, please, donations to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations box will be provided.

Paschal Slattery

The death has occurred of Paschal Slattery Snr, Ballyda, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny, R95 C6W9, on Tuesday 26th November 2019, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, his children, Michael, Paschal Jnr, Mary (Nolan) and Emma, their partners, Ann, Ciara and Shane, his beloved grandchildren Ava, Emily and Seàn, his brother Micheál, sister Helen (Dawson), brother-in-law Billy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (R95 C6W9) on Thursday, 28th November 2019, from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm Removal on Friday, 29th November, to St. Michael’s Church, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kilkenny/Carlow Home Care Team.

Bridget (Bridie) Morgan (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Morgan (née Phelan) formerly of Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband John and daughter Kathleen. Passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving children, Bernadette, Sean, Peggy, Tom, Brona, Carol, Muriel, Grainne, Noel, Norman and Cecil. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Kathleen, Peggy and Patty, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday to The Church of The Nativity of Our Lady, Naul arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Naul Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. House private on Friday morning please.