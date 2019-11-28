Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, November 29, 2019

Paddy Brett

The death has occurred of Paddy Brett, Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny and formerly of Scotsborough, Ballyline, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Wednesday 27th November 2019. Pre-deceased by his parents Billy and Mary, brother Eddie, sister Delia and nephew Fergal. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Peter, Martin, Joe and John, sisters Lizzy and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday 29th November from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Molua’s Church, Killaloe, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.

Eileen Murphy (née Marnell)

The death has occurred of Eileen Murphy (née Marnell), Ballyconra, Lisdowney, Kilkenny. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Shem; deeply regretted by her children Evelyn, Alice, PJ, Siobhán and Elaine, brother Johnnie, sisters Mary (Brennan) and Josie (Walsh), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law Johanne, sons-in-law Joe, Philip, Gordon and Diarmuid, grandchildren James, Aoibheann, Hugh, Seamus, Patrick, Conor, Michael, JJ, Euuan, Ava, Súin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Evelyn’s residence in Parksgrove, (R95A727) from 1pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St Brigid’s Church, Lisdowney, on Friday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning, please. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit Kilkenny & Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Richard McDonald

The death has occurred of Richard McDonald, Sycamore Crescent, Mount Merrion and formerly Ballynooney, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny, November 26 2019, peacefully at home. Loving husband of Brenda, forever loved and sadly missed by his children Catherine, Peter and David; son-in-law David; daughter-in-law Aoife; loving grandchildren, Ethan, Alex, Rebecca, Eva and Adam; his nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park (off Newtown Park Avenue), Blackrock between 6pm and 8pm on Friday, 29 November. Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion on Saturday, 30 November, at 10am followed by burial at Kilternan Park Cemetery. Family flowers only please.