Kilkenny deaths for Friday, November 29

Michael Murphy

The death has occurred of Michael Murphy, 3 Church View, Stoneyford, Kilkenny



Michael died, peacefully, in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, last night (Thursday, 28th Nov.), surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.









Pierce Ryan

The death has taken place of Pierce Ryan, Akylethawn, Skeoughvosteen, Co. Kilkenny. Pierce died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the compassionate care of the staff of St. Gabriel's ward, Kilkenny.

Pierce was pre deceased by his loving wife Margaret and brother Tom. He will be forever loved and sadly missed by his children AnneMarie (Cross), and John, son-in-law Brian; daughter-in-law Siobhán, loving grandchildren Laragh, John, Allie, Stephen and Pierce, his sisters Bridget and Anna, brothers Hugh and Joe, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his daughter AnneMarie's home in Akylethawn, Skeoughvosteen from 2pm on Friday, 29th November, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Skeoughvosteen at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

House private on Saturday morning please.

Family flowers only.