Kilkenny deaths for Monday, December 23

Sylvio Louis De Canonville

The death has occurred of Sylvio Louis De Canonville, The Long Farm, Cappagh, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny. 20th December 2019, in his 90th year peacefully after a brief illness. Deeply regretted by his loving family his wife Olive, daughters Rosemay and Natasha, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A celebration of Sylvio's life will take place in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, today, Monday 23rd December at 2pm with removal at 3pm to Cappagh Cemetery, Inistioge with burial afterwards.

Refreshments served at The Island, Thomastown at 4.30pm

Stephen Mullally

The death has occurred of Stephen Mullally, Ballyconnaught, Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny. 22nd December 2019. Stephen beloved husband of Breda, pre-deceased by his brothers Tom and Neddie, his sister Mary Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving family daughters Margeurite and Ann Marie, son Eddie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Annie, Emma, Darragh and Chrissie, brothers John, Pat & Jimmy, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm today, Monday 23rd December concluding with rosary at 8pm.

Funeral to arrive at St. David's Church Mullinarrigle (Listerlin) for 12noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday 24th December followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Kitty Crotty (née Cunningham)

The death has occurred of Kitty Crotty (née Cunningham), Fr. Hayden Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, December 20th 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Martin and much loved mother of Beth Anne (Pembroke), Dom and Murt. Predeceased by her daughters Pearl (Brennan) and Carmel (Casserly). Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, sister Pearl (Power), sons-in-law Ray and Noel, daughters-in-law Ann and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church on Monday at 11a.m. followed by private cremation at a later date. Family flowers only please.

John Ken Doherty

The death has occurred of John Ken Doherty (Lord Edward St., Kilkenny) December 19th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Tinny Park Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Bridget and loving father of Caroline, John, Michelle, Martina and Joseph. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sisters Kathleen and Patty, brothers Gerard and Paddy, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral was held on Sunday at St. Canice's Church, burial afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Joan Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Joan Fitzgerald (née Hines), Sion Road, Kilkenny, 20th December 2019. Joan, in the loving care of the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing home. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Martha and Catherine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandaughter Michelle and grandson Jonathan, John and Ann O’Neill, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass was held at St. Colman's Church, Clara, on Sunday at 10.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ellen Grace (née Reddy)

The death has occurred of Ellen Grace (née Reddy), Kilbride, Glenmore, Kilkenny. In her 95th year. Ellen passed away peacefully in University Hospital Waterford. Wife of the late Bill. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Margaret and Alice, son John, sons-in-law Mossy, Michael and Frank, daughter-in-law Betty, sister-in-law Kitty, 16 adored grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving today, Monday, at St. James's Chruch Glenmore for requiem mass at 12noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.