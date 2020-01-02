Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, January 2

Catherine (Kay) McCarthy (née Lennon)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) McCarthy (née Lennon) Rathfarnham, Dublin (late of Westcourt, Callan Co.Kilkenny). Beloved wife of Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, John, Anne, Deirdre, Joseph, Patricia, Paul and Catherine, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 3rd January, at 10am in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham. Burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Association. House private.

Olive Kinsella (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Olive Kinsella (née O'Neill), Westcourt, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Tuesday 31st December 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Ellen and her brother Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Brian, daughter Niamh, brothers Eamonn and Ignatius, son-in-law Luis Campbell, grandchildren Lucas and Amelia, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Blessed Edmund Rice Chapel, Westcourt, Callan from 5pm on Thursday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 3rd January, in The Church of the Assumption, Callan at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Team.

Ann Dockery (née O'Donoghue)

The death has occurred of Ann Dockery (née O'Donoghue), Leeson Park Nursing Home, Ranelagh, Dublin / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at Leeson Park Nursing Home, Ranelagh, Dublin on 30th December 2019. Sadly missed by her daughters Margaret and Anne, son-in-law Fergal, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Pauline and James, Peter and Maja, great-grandchildren Eve and Isobel, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at 10.30am Thursday, 2nd January, St. John's Church, Kilkenny , followed by interment at St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Breda Burke (née Skehan)

The death has taken place of Breda Burke (nee Skehan), 331 Killinarden Est, Tallaght, Dublin and formerly of Newtown, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, peacefully, after a short illness at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Tom, sisters, Ann, Maura, Geraldine, Carmel, Mag and Bernie, brothers Toddy, Mick, JJ, Pat and Ger, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass today, Thursday, at 12 midday in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by burial in St Mary's new cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. House is private on Thursday morning please.