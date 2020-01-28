Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, January 28

Michael (Mick) Brophy

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Brophy, Dublin and late of Piltown, Co. Kilkenny), 26th, January 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of his family and the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved father of Michael and Lorraine and cherished popa to Leah, Luke and Adam. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Mark, Michael’s partner Elaine, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal from the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Wednesday, January 29, to the Church of the Visitation, Fairview, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Gerard Prentice

The death has occurred of Gerard Prentice, on January 25, 2020. Late of Rossfield, Tallaght and Kilkenny. Dearly loved son of Elaine and Jerry. Loving dad of Carson and partner of Jade. Brother of Nadine, Faith and the late Nathan. Sadly missed by his baby son, Mam, Dad, grandparents, sisters, foster parents Jim and Ann, niece Savannah, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.





David (Davy) Power

The death has occurred of David (Davy) Power, Cloughabrody Heights, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Formerly of Ballymountain, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny. Davy died on Saturday, 25 January, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. He is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marie, sons Richard and Paul, brothers Patrick, Michael and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing in the Mercy Side Chapel of the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 6pm followed by reception to the Church of the Assumption. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday with interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

Conor Croke

The death has occurred of Conor Croke, Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, on Friday, 24th January 2020, suddenly in Australia. Predeceased by his brother Robert (Bob). Conor will be sadly missed by his loving parents Michael and Carmel (nee Walsh), brother Damien, sisters Christine, Julie, Sheonagh and Kathleen, grandmother Brigid (Walsh), brother-in-law Hugh, nieces Bambi and Paige, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Funeral details will be updated later.

Maureen Whelan (née Cleary)

The death has occurred of Maureen Whelan (née Cleary), Greenville, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny, on Saturday, 25th January 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, in her 90th year surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband George, Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Colette (Purcell) and Majella (Keogh Dungarvan), sons-in-law Eamonn and Howard, grandchildren Philip, Claire, John and Alan, sister-in-law Breda (Fitzpatrick), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 28th January at 11am at St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Diana Bolger

The death has occurred of Diana Bolger, Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford / Bigwood, Kilkenny, on Friday, 24th January 2020, peacefully at Cherry Grove Nursing Home Campile, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her dad Edward. Diana will be sadly missed by her son Alan, his partner Aoife, mam Marian, brother Derek, sisters Edwina, Michelle, Maria, Bríd and Katíe, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, Saturday, followed by burial in Bigwood Cemetery, Mullinavat.

Elizabeth (Lil) Cahill (née Bowden)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Cahill (née Bowden) Oldtown Lower, Cullohill, Laois / Kilkenny. Peacefully in her 95th year at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after a long period of care in the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Wife of the late John (Jack). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Margaret, son Tommy, sister Lena, sister-in-law Eileen, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass was on Sunday at St. Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Healy

The death has occurred of Michael Healy, Newtown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his family. Michael will be sadly missed by his wife Jenny, daughter Annette, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral was at Saint Colman's Church, Conahy, on Monday, January 27, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.