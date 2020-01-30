Kilkenny deaths, for Thursday, January 30

Br. Michael Aloysius (Al) O'Connor

The death has occurred of Br. Michael Aloysius (Al) O'Connor, Edmund Rice House, Westcourt, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan and formerly of Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 28, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Co. Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his parents, his brothers Fr. Timmy, Jim, John and Willie, sisters Tess and Frances. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Lilly, Dymphna and Eileen, in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, The Christian Brothers' Community, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Edmund Rice Memorial Chapel, Westcourt, Callan, on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm, concluding with Rosary and Evening Prayer on Thursday at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass in Edmund Rice Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 31, at 11am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.

Mark Stewart

The death has occurred of Mark Stewart, Tennypark, Callan Road, Kilkenny, on January 28, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Mark, sadly missed by his loving wife Yulia, parents Gerry and Margaret, brothers Evan and Ross, stepson Euheniy, mother-in-law Irina, sisters-in-law Anna and Asia, nephews Owen and Oscar, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

A service in celebration of Mark's life will take place on on Saturday, February 1, at 2pm in St. Canice's Cathedral, Kilkenny. Private cremation will follow on Monday. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust Ireland. House private please.

Patrick (Paddy) Burke

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Burke, Castle Avenue, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Formerly of Killarney, Thomastown. Paddy died peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his sister Bridget Kavanagh. He is deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Mary O'Connell, brothers-in-law Paddy and Dick, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Chapel, Thomastown, from 5pm on Wednesday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by interment in Tullaherin Cemetery, Co Kilkenny. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Friends of St Columba's Hospital.

Canice (Ken) Dunphy

The death has occurred of Canice (Ken) Dunphy, Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny, on January 28, peacefully, at his daughter Katie's home, Canice (Ken), beloved husband of the late Nancy and much loved father of Anne, Katie and Martina, sadly missed by his loving daughters, sister Nellie, step-brother Frank, sons-in-law Pat and Aidan, grandchildren Grace, Bill, Samuel and Iris, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Teresa (Tess) Farrell (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Farrell (nee Walsh) late of Kyleva, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny, died January 28. Deeply regretted by her loving sons James and Patrick, daughters Mary, Anne, Brigid and Tia, grandchildren and great-grandchild, brother Tom, sister Anne (Dode), relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Patrick’s house, Lismaligue, Hugginstown, Co. Kilkenny, eircode R95RX04, on Thursday evening from 3pm to 7pm, with rosary at 7pm on Thursday evening. Arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday in The Church of The Assumption, Hugginstown burial afterwards in Calvery Cemetery. Family flowers only please.