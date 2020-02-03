Kilkenny deaths for Monday, February 3

James (Jim) Caulfield

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Caulfield, Moonteen, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Jim died peacefully on Sunday, 2 February at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, sons Shem, Pauric and Paul, daughters Ann-Marie and Marguerite, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother John, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 4 February from 2pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral on Wednesday, 5 February to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass at the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Family Flowers Only. Donations if desired to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin. House Private on Wednesday morning.

Margaret Fitzgerald (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Margaret Fitzgerald (née Phelan), Ballydrislane, Tramore, Co. Waterford, and late of Woodstown, who died on Sunday, 2nd February 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Bernard and Alice, Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice, sons Niall and David, brother Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Margaret will be reposing at her home (X91 YY16) on Tuesday 4th February from 2pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, 5th February, to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Palliative Care, c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

Kevin Rowe

The death has occurred of Kevin Rowe, Kiltown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his sister Breda, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangments to follow on Tuesday.

Tony (Patrick Anthony) Leahy

The death has occurred of Tony (Patrick Anthony) Leahy, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin (formerly of Taghmon, Co. Wexford and Callan, Co. Kilkenny) January 31st 2020, peacefully in Our Lady’s Hospice, Blackrock, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Florence and beloved grandfather of the late baby Colm. Sadly missed by his loving children Martina, Donal, Denis, Antoinette, Anthony, Paul and Philomena and grandchildren Rónan, Liam, Sophie, Henry, Skyler, Shelley, Adam, Sarah, Sean, Lauren, Billy, Jack, Bethany and Daniel, his sister Sr. Philomena, sons in-law and daughters in-law.

Funeral home strictly private. Removal to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Churchview Road, Killiney, A96 EY91 Tuesday, February 4th, at 5pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday, 5th February, at 11:30am, followed by interment in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin Road, Shankill. All enquiries to Sheahan’s Funeral Directors, Dun Laoghaire. Tel:01 2801202.

Kathleen (Kitty) Ryan (née King)

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Ryan (née King), 36 Bawnmore, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by her husband Mick. Deeply regretted by her son Michael, daughter in law Carmel, grandchildren Denise, Philip and David, niece Patsy, nieces, nephews, the Beehan family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Monday to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown, arriving for requiem mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Johnstown cemetery. House private on Monday please

Br. William Kieran Walsh

The death has occurred of Br. William Kieran Walsh (Christian Brothers), Cowper Care - St. Patrick's Care Centre Baldoyle - 31st January, 2020. Br. William Kieran, formerly of Ballavarra, The Rower, Co Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sisters Nora (Australia) and Sr. Margaret Mary RSM, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends, fellow residents and Brothers in Religion.

Rosary in St. Patrick's Care Centre Chapel on Tuesday (4th February) at 6pm followed by Evening Prayer. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (5th February) at 11am in St. Patrick's, followed by burial in adjoining Blessed Edmund Rice Cemetery.

John Delaney

The death has occurred of John Delaney (Dublin and late of Wetlands, Kilkenny) January 29th 2020 (unexpectedly). He will be sadly missed by his loving family.



Funeral Arrangements Later