Kilkenny deaths for Friday, February 7

Maura Jordan (née Shortall)

The death has occurred of Maura Jordan (née Shortall), 1 Fr. Albert Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, 5th February 2020, in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Maura, beloved mother of Renee, Elaine, Laura, Eamonn, Marcella, Rita, Joyce, Valerie and Joseph, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Joe, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday (Feb. 7th) from 3pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10am followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

Breda Conaty (née Stapleton)

The death has occurred of Breda Conaty (née Stapleton), Tallaght, Dublin / Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Peacefully after a short illness in Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by her partner Bernard Martin. Sadly missed by her children Marie, Gerald, Philo, Frank, Michelle, Siobhán and Mark, sons-in-law Martin, Robert and Karl, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Finnan's Cemetery.

Dr. Catherine ( Kitty ) Hayes (née Lalor)

The death has occurred of Dr. Catherine ( Kitty ) Hayes (née Lalor), Newport Wales late of Kilkenny St., Freshford, Kilkenny. Wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends R.I.P. Her Funeral will arrive to St. Lachtain's Church Freshford on Sunday at 11.30am. Burial will take place in Tulla Cemetery Threecastles after 12 o'clock Mass in St. Lachtain's Church.

John Dermody

The death has occurred of John Dermody, Boherkyle, Freshford, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in Prague House.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.