Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Mary O'Connor (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor (née Doyle), 10 The Walled Garden Lodges, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co.Kilkenny (late of Gorey, Dungarvan & Kilsheelan) 7th July 2020, at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan.

Dearly beloved wife and best friend to Stephen, wonderful caring mother to Desmond, David, Kathryn (Jilly), Emma and Stephen. Predeceased by her beautiful darling daughter Susan, her son-in-law Robert Behan, her parents Stephen and Catherine Doyle of Gorey, brother Fr. Eamon (Stephen) OP and her sister Caroline RIP.

Sadly missed by her sister Cecily Murphy and her brother Dick, son-in-law Maurice Neligan, daughters-in-law Marta and Inés, grandchildren Michael, Katie, Caroline, Emma, Laura and Patrick O’Connor, Maurice, David, Daniel and Grace Neligan and Emily and Patrick O’Connor Behan.

Funeral to arrive to the Church of Assumption, Thomastown (Co. Kilkenny) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, 9th July, followed by burial in Stoneyford Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if decided, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Kathleen Burke (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Burke (née Byrne) Birmingham, formerly of Moonteenmore, Dungarvan Co. Kilkenny. died on June 16, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Byrne. Wife of John Burke and beloved mother to Mark, Yvonne, Sean and Geraldine. Sadly missed by her sisters, Margaret, Breda, and Molly, brothers, John, James, Mike, Martin, and Larry, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and a large circle of friends. Mass will be held at a later date.

Funeral will take place in the UK on Thursday with Mass at 11am. Mass can be viewed on https://site2.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-lourdes-birmingham.html

Simon Healy

The death has occurred of Simon Healy, Abbey View, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, in the Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow. Predeceased by his sister Marie and brother Patrick, deeply regretted by his son Anthony, daughter-in-law Paula, grandchildren Joe, Liam and Nicola, brothers David, Jim, Perry, Richard and Brendan, sisters Anne, Eileen, Angela and Evelyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paultown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow.

Brendan (Benji) Lawlor

The death has occurred of Brendan (Benji) Lawlor, Pudding Lane and The Tholsel Bar, High Street, Kilkenny, on July 5, 2020, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his father Tommy and brother Billy, beloved husband of Siobhán and much loved father of Jane, Grace and Gemma, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, mother Ann, brothers John, Tom and Philip, sister Marie, father-in-law Pat (Henebry), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, members of Kilkenny Rugby Club and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary's Cathedral (max of 50 people) with Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

Patrick (Pat) Mulcahy (Mul)

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Mulcahy (Mul) Wexford Town, Wexford / Kilkenny. Retired Detective Garda, Wexford Garda Station. Beloved partner of Fiona and dear father of Maria. Son of the late Jack and Mary and brother of Joe, John and Mary. Sadly missed by his partner, daughter, brothers, sister, grand-daughter Sara, son-in-law Stephen, the Murphy family, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday.