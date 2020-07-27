Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, July 27, 2020

James George Butler

The death has occurred of James George Butler, Annamult, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny, peacefully at home after a short illness, on Saturday 25th July 2020. Beloved husband of Gillian, devoted father of Thomas and John. Sadly missed by his sister Jessica, daughters-in-law Annabel and Yuka, grandchildren Kento, Naoto, Jago and Alice, family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of James’s family, a private funeral will take place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Mary Lanigan (née Griffin)

The death has taken place of Mary Lanigan (née Griffin), Laurel Hill, Inistioge. Mary died peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Saturday, 25th July. Predeceased by her loving husband John. Sadly missed by her daughter Deirdre and her partner Paul, son Donal and partner Caoilte, the O'Donoghue family and all of her extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Removal to St. Columcille's Church, Inistioge was on Sunday evening and Funeral Mass will be held Monday 27th followed by burial in Cappagh Cemetery. Due to the present government restrictions on gatherings, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the church and social distancing should be practiced in the Church and at the burial.

Maureen Scannell (née O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Maureen Scannell (née O'Brien), Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilkenny, who died on Saturday, 25th July 2020, peacefully, at SignaCare, Ferrybank, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by husband Paddy, daughter Angela, grandsons Kenneth and Wayne. Maureen will be sadly missed by her sons Danny, Billy, Patrick, Paul and Michael, daughters Maureen, Bernie, Teresa and Kathleen, daughters-in-law Aggie and Margaret, son-in-law Frank, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal today, Monday, 27th July, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Solas Centre, Waterford, c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at a later date.

Calvin Walsh

The death has occurred of Calvin Walsh, Smithstown, Tullogher, Kilkenny. Beloved son of Walter and Kathleen, much loved brother of Selina, Louise, Michael, Melinda, Lorraine, Adeline, Trevor, Cathriona, Charlotte, Roisín, Leanne, Serena and the late Tyrone and Graham, sadly missed by his loving parents, sisters, brothers, grandfather Gerry, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends.

A family funeral will take place today, Monday, July 27th, in St. David's Church, Listerlin (Mullinarrigle), (max 50 people in church), followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A memorial mass will take place at a later date.