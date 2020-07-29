Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Frank (Snr) Stafford

Frank Stafford (Snr) (Retired Sgt. Garda Siochana) died unexpectedly on 27th July 2020. Beloved husband of the late Agnes and much loved father of John, Tony, Frank, Marie, Ailish and Sharon. Deeply regretted by his sisters Nancy (Scallon) and Betty (Breen) Wexford, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, 30th July, at 11am in Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Betty) Campion (née Jackson)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Campion (née Jackson), formerly of Ballyragget Road, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully, at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Joe and daughter Pat, deeply regretted by her son-in-law Seán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Wednesday from 6-8pm (Current social distance guidelines apply in the Funeral Home). Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 Noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception: livestreamed on the Parish Webcam http://www.castlecomerparish.ie/. (Family and close friends only maximum 50 people allowed in the church). Betty will be laid to rest following Mass in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer.

Patricia Barrett (née Finn)

The death has occurred of Patricia Barrett (née Finn), Waterford Road, Kilkenny City, on 27th July 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Patricia, beloved wife of the late Peter (Peadar) and much loved mother of Michael, Niall and Carol Ann, sadly missed by her loving family, brother John, sisters Kitty and Maura, daughter-in-law Sinéad, son-in-law Eddie, grandchildren Peter, Oisín and Chloe, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Patricia will take place on Thursday (30th July) at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny for family and close friends (max 50 people) with interment thereafter in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

Gobnait Bollard

The death has occurred of Gobnait Bollard, Hillview, Kilbline, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny, on Monday, 27 July 2020, peacefully at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny. Gobnait, beloved sister of the late Maisie also predeceased by her sisters Julia, Rosie and Kathy and brothers George and Joseph is deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, 30 July, at 11am in St Kieran's Church, Tullaherin, Co. Kilkenny followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Please follow the HSE Covid Guidelines on funerals.