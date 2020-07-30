Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 30, 2020

John Kinsella

The death has occurred of John Kinsella, Foxrock, Dublin 18 and formerly of Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny, died peacefully July 29th, 2020, in the kind care of the staff of Annabeg Nursing Home, Ballybrack. Beloved husband of the late Joan, loving father of John, Tony, Niamh and James. Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Trish and Trish, his adored grandchildren Eoin, Aoife and Maebh, brother Bill, extended family and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, John will repose in Quinn’s Funeral Home, Glasthule on Friday, July 31st, from 5pm to 7pm. His funeral will take place on Saturday, August 1st, in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Foxrock at 10am for immediate family only, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. If you wish to watch the Funeral Service you can do so on www.foxrockparish.ie.

James (Jim) McCarthy

The death has occurred of James (Jim) McCarthy, Dungarvan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Ballymoney, Gorey, Co. Wexford, on 28th July 2020. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by his beloved wife May. Mourned and sadly missed by his loving family, brother Michael, brothers-in-law Fr Peter Hoyne and Liam Hoyne, sister-in-law Margaret McCarthy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Also predeceased by his brothers Fr Sean McCarthy, Charlie and Philip and sisters Margaret and Breda.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 1st August, at 11am in St Michael & St David's Church, Dungarvan, Co. Kilkenny, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with current government advice on public gatherings, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the church, and social distancing should be practiced in the church and at the burial.