Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 31, 2020

Michael (Mick) Carroll

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Carroll, on 29th July 2020. Late of Navan Road, Dublin 7 and formerly of Lisdowney Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of the late May. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving children Deirdre, Ronan, Susan and Michael, sons-in- law Joe and Mark, grandchildren Jennifer, Lorraine, Rachel and Grace, great-granddaughter Freya, extended family friends, especially his friend Martin and neighbours.

In keeping with current Government and H.S.E. guidelines, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. For those who cannot attend the funeral, you may leave a private message of condolence for the family at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. The link to view the Requiem Mass on Saturday, 1st August, at 11am is available at https://navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Cabra 01-8389774.

Joan Johnstone (née Crouchen)

The death has occurred of Joan Johnstone (née Crouchen and formerly Hughes), late of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, Mullinahone and Templemore, Co. Tipperary) – July 29, 2020. Peacefully, in her 100th year, in the wonderful care of the Nursing Director Min and her team in Glengara Park Nursing Home, Glenageary. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Harden Johnstone and Thomas Hughes and mother to the late Wyndham Hughes. Very sadly missed by her sister Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. In accordance with government guidelines, a private Funeral Service will take place. Donations, if desired, to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Teresa Irving (née Pendleton)

The death has occurred of Teresa Irving (née Pendleton), 43 Norglen Road, Belfast, Antrim / Kilkenny. Teresa passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family 30th July 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert, much loved mother of Robert, Nora, Elizabeth, David, Christopher, Teresamary and Jennifer. Loving granny and great -granny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Teresa’s remains will leave Dominick Healy’s Funeral home, Falls Road, Belfast, on Saturday at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church. Due to the current circumstances the funeral is private.