Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, August 31, 2020

Bridie Muldoon (née Sinnott)

The death has occurred of Bridie Muldoon (née Sinnott), Cullaun, The Rower, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Barney, sadly missed by her loving son Paul, daughter Yvonne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Bridie’s Funeral Mass for family and close friends will take place on Monday (31st August) at 11am in St. Brendan's Church, Clodiagh, followed by burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery. (max 40 in the church)

Agnes Ryan (née Martin)

The death has occurred of Agnes Ryan (née Martin) Luton, England and formerly Bayswell, Crosspatrick, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband John and her father Charlie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Elaine, her family Kitty James, Mary, Charles, Kathleen, Larry, Ellen, John and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral takes place on Wednesday September 2, at 1.30pm in Our Lady's Church, Castle Street, Luton followed by burial in The Vale Stopsley Cemetery, Luton. A memorial mass for Agnes will take place in St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown on Saturday, September 26, at 8pm.

Mary Henderson (née Bergin)

The death has occurred of Mary Henderson (née Bergin),Coolnacritta, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Mary died peacefully in the loving care of Ann and her staff at Tinnypark nursing home Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Martin, sister Bridget and brother Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving family Eilish (Fitzgerald), Nora (Murphy) and Padraig, sons-in-law Des and Paul, daughter in law Catriona, grandchildren Damien, Shane, Maeve, Caoimhe, Cara, Ella, Mia and Ava, brother John, sisters Katty and Nancy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass was celebrated on Sunday at 2 pm, followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery.

Bridget (Bríd) Mills (née Deigan)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bríd) Mills (née Deigan), Templeogue, Dublin, and formerly Kilkenny, 28th August , peacefully, in the wonderful care of T.L.C. Nursing Home, Citywest. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael. Bríd will be forever loved and sadly missed by her children Frances, Gerald, Kieran, Liam, Pauline, Veronica, Mick and Stephanie, sons and daughters-in-law, her sisters Marie and Peggy and her many grandchildren.

In keeping with current Government and HSE guidelines a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. For those who cannot attend a private message of condolence for the family can be left at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices. The link to view Bríd’s Requiem Mass on Monday, 31st August, at 10am is available here: https://www.churchservices.tv/piusx. All further enquiries to Massey Bros. Templeogue Village, 01-4907601.

Brenda Drislane (née Fleming)

The death has occurred of Brenda Drislane (née Fleming), Ballyheaphy, Araglen, Waterford / Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Care Choice, Montenotte, Cork. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Madge and Eileen, sons Denis, Mike, Dave and John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, the funeral is for family members only. The family wish to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation.