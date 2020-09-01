Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, September 1, 2020

David Power

The death has occurred of David Power, Belline, Piltown, Kilkenny, on August 30. 2020. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Willie and David, daughters Josephine and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Chloe and Brian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving in Piltown Church for Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to the immediate family and friends.

Miriam Prendergast (née Bolger)

The death has occurred of Miriam Prendergast (née Bolger), Old Grange, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Miriam died peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Monday, August 31, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jack and son John. Loving mother of Estelle, the late John, Liam, Anne, Eleanor and Paul. Will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her son in law Alan Lucas, daughter-in-law Patricia and Eleanor's partner Sandy Allen. Also brother in law Fr. Noel Prendergast, Clinton, Mississippi, USA and Mrs Callie Prendergast of Wexford.

Reposing at her home. Removal on Tuesday evening to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday followed by burial in Calvary cemetery.

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings, Mrs. Prendergast's home will be private for the period of the funeral. A maximum of 50 people can be in attendance at the church and social distancing where possible should be adhered to in the cemetery.