Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Martin Brazil

The death has occurred of Martin Brazil, Balliinacoola, New Ross, Wexford / Rosbercon, Kilkenny, on August 30, 2020. Martin, predecesed by his sister Helen. Deeply regretted by his loving family wife Catherine, children Julie, Richard and Padraig, daughters-in-law Linda and Tracey, grandson Séan, brother John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, today, Wednesday, September 2, from 4pm, concluding at 6pm. Social distancing guidelines apply. Funeral to arrive at The Old Cemetery, Rosbercon Hill, on Thursday, September 3, for a family graveside service at 12 noon, followed by burial.

Please follow Government and HSE guidelines on social distancing, ample parking and space available in The Old Rectory, Doyle's Funeral Home.

Mickey McCraith

The death has occurred of Mickey McCraith, O'Gorman Home and late of Moate Road, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Mickey died yesterday, Tuesday, in St. Luke's Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brother Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

His remains will arrive on Thursday morning to St. Patrick's Church Ballyragget, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Finnan's Cemetery.