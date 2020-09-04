Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, September 4, 2020

Owen Ryan

The death has occurred of Owen Ryan, Tinnacouse, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, daughter Miriam, sons Charlie and Frank, sister Maggie, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In line with Covid restrictions, a private wake will take place for relatives and close friends. Funeral to arrive at Skeoughvosteen Church on Sunday for requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government guidelines a max 50 people can enter the church, but people can enter the churchyard / graveyard while observing social distancing.

Tommy Cummins

The death has occurred of Tommy Cummins, 13 O'Loughlin Road, Kilkenny City, 2nd September 2020, peacefully at home and in the loving care of his family. Tommy (Brad), beloved husband of the late Nancy and much loved father of Brendan, Collette and Annette, sadly missed by his loving family, brother Joe, sister Betty, sons-in-law Frasier and Simon, daughter-in-law Grace, grandchildren Luke, Niall, Hannah, Niamh, Kevin and Abby, sisters-in-law Eithne and Irene, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

By request, Tommy will repose in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, from 5pm to 7pm with strict adherence to social distancing, face covering and hand hygiene. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny, for family and close friends (max 50 people). Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private, please.