Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The late John FitzGerald

The death has occurred of John FitzGerald, College Road, Kilkenny City and formerly of Stepaside, Dublin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25 at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny City surrounded by his devoted family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Lillian (nee Cullen), his son Ross and daughter Lisa. Deeply missed by his son-in-law Matt, brothers-in-law Wattie and Pierce Cullen, his grandson Jack and granddaughter Lauren, extended family, brothers and sisters, and friends.

In accordance with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, for immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. House strictly private, please. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for John’s family, please do so at RIP.ie. John’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny City and all of the staff at St Gabriel’s Ward, Kilkenny City.