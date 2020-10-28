Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The late Phelim L Manning

The death has occurred of Phelim L Manning, Sheastown, Kilkenny, peacefully on Sunday, October 25 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marika and much loved father; sadly missed by his brothers, their partners and Phelim's extended family and friends.

The funeral will take place in accordance with current Covid-19 Government/HSE guidelines. Interment will take place on Wednesday, October 28, at 3.30pm in Woodbrook Natural Burial Ground, County Wexford. For those unable to attend, the service will be recorded and a link will be posted at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.

You are invited to leave a personal message or share a memory of Phelim on the Condolence page below. This will be greatly appreciated by his family. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate