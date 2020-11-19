Tributes to Kilkenny man tragically killed in road accident

Tributes have been paid to a Kilkenny man who died following a tragic road accident.

James Cody, from the Sion Road, passed away following the accident on Tuesday morning.

James will be missed by his heartbroken family, his partner Emma and their baby daughter Jane, parents Jimmy and Oonagh, sisters Sheilagh and Vicky, brother-in-law Kevin, nephew Zach, nieces Jenny and Ali, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place for James, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Friday, November 20, in St. Colman's Church, Clara with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for James's family you can do so on RIP.ie.

The tragic accident happen close to 11am on Tuesday, on the N76 Callan road, between Poulacapple and Kilamery. Investigating gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the road around that time to get in touch with them, especially anyone who may have dash cam footage. Anyone with any information should contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.