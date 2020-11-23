Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, November 23, 2020

The late Rita Foley (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Rita Foley (née Walsh), Newport`s Square, Waterford City, Waterford / and formerly of Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Friday, November 20. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her son baby Gerard. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Dorothy, Bernadette and Isobel, sons Declan, Raymond and Damien, sons-in-law Jerry, Jimmy and Pat, daughters-in-law Ann, Mary and Jackie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Annette and Mena, brother Tom, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St Senan’s Church, Kilmacow, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rita’s funeral cortège will be passing her residence in Newport’s Square at approximately 10.30am on the way to St Senan’s Church. Rita’s funeral will be livestreamed by following the link https://youtu.be/M57dKGVClJE

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul by following the link: https://www.svp.ie/get-involved/donate.aspx Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. We suggest using the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Bríd Kervick (nee McGrath)

The death has occurred of Bríd Kervick (nee McGrath), Late of Templeorum, Kilkenny. Died November 20. Loved and missed by her husband, children, family and friends. Funeral will take place privately.

For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to show Himself strong on behalf of those whose heart is loyal to Him. 2 Chronicles 16v9 NKJV

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral we suggest using the online condolences page on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

The late Fr John Murphy OSA

The death has occurred of Fr John Murphy OSA, Augustinian Community, Ballyboden, Dublin / New Ross, Wexford / Inistioge, Kilkenny. (Hammersmith, London and Brownsford, Kilkenny). Fr John Murphy OSA, died peacefully in our Care Centre in Bray Manor, Bray, Wicklow, November 21. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Kate, his sisters Mary, Nora and Kitty and his brothers Dick, Andy and Thomas. Deeply mourned by his sister Anastasia (Sr Pius) and brother Billy. His in laws, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends and all his Augustinian Confreres.

Due to current Government restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place for Fr. John in the coming days. Those who wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family may do so in the condolence section at RIP.ie. All enquiries to James Cooney Funeral Directors, New Ross, (051 421416). Fr John’s Funeral Mass in Good Counsel College, New Ross, at 2-15 pm on Tuesday, November 24, and interment in the Augustinian plot there may be viewed live on Tuesday afternoon at the following link: https://youtu.be/xcdo28_lGFY

The late Becky (Rebecca) Ashmore (née Bolger)

The death has occurred of Becky (Rebecca) Ashmore (née Bolger)`Hartwal House, Killabeg, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Formerly Kells Road, Ballinalina, Kilkenny. Dearly loved and loving wife of Kent, devoted mother of Harriet, Arthur and Wallis, much loved daughter of Tommy and Gertrude and beloved sister of David and Heidi. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, son, daughters, her parents, brother, sister, her lifelong friend Sherri, aunts, uncles, brother-in-law Ian, sister-in-law Denise, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

In keeping with recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings Becky’s Funeral service will take place privately on Monday. House strictly private please. Becky’s family appreciate your thoughts and prayers and respectfully request that you do not call to the house at this time. You may leave a personal message on the ‘condolences’ link on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Christmas Shoebox Appeal.