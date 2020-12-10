Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, December 10

Michael Costello

The death has occurred of Michael Costello, San Francisco, California, USA, and formerly of Goodwins Gardens, Kells, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully on Wednesday, 9th December 2020 at his sister Ann’s residence, Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Nellie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers John, Edmund, Pat, Larry, Jimmy and Gerry, sisters Maura, Collette, Ellen, Ursula, Ann and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Michael’s Funeral shall be private. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1.30pm in St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin (maximum 25 people in the church). Burial will take place afterwards in Dunnamaggin Cemetery. Those who wish to view the Requiem Mass can do so through the following link https://youtu.be/pb8L6b2_s4

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team or Hospice by the Bay, San Francisco, USA.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time and especially to the Irish Community in San Francisco, who assisted in getting Michael back home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Ellen (Eily) Pollard (née Butler)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Eily) Pollard (née Butler), Lower Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny. Ellen died peacefully on Wednesday, 9th December, in the loving care of nurses and staff at Fennor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford and St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband Kieran, her brother Johnny and her sister Alcie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Tommy and Kieran, daughters-in-law Fionnuala and Sindy, grandchildren Kate, John, Jack, Mark, Max and Killian, great-grandchild Jamie, nephew Pat Farrell, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Ellen’s Funeral shall be private. Funeral will leave from Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan and arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am (maximum 25 people in the church). Burial will take place afterwards in the Old Churchyard, Ballingarry. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Breda Murray

The death has occurred of Breda Murray, Kilmacud, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin, late of Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny, on December 8, 2020 (peacefully) in the kind care of all the staff in St Vincent’s Hospital. Breda, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Catherine, sister of the late Paddy; Sadly missed by her loving nieces, Sarah and Rachel, nephew Mark and grand nieces and nephews, her caring friends Catherine and Beverley, relatives and friends. Remembering also her late nephew Shane.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Breda’s Funeral will take place privately on Monday, 14th December, at 11am but can be viewed online at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud

Jacqueline (Olein) Moran (née Cullen)

The death has occurred of Jacqueline (Olein) Morqn (née Cullen), Portrane, Dublin, and Kilkenny, on December 8th, 2020, (peacefully). Beloved wife of the late Sean and sister of the late Len. Sadly missed by her loving sons Sean, Des and Gerry, daughter Eileen, her dear twin sister Connie, son-in-law Jim, daughters-in-law Maeve and Julia, grandchildren Shaun (and his partner Lauren), Kieran, Keelin and Mark, sisters-in-law Betty and Dympna, brothers-in-law Donal and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Friday (11th December).