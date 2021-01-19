Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The late Catherine (Kitty) Begley (née Byrne)

The death has taken place of Kitty Begley (nee Byrne) of 17 Castle Avenue, Thomastown, County Kilkenny and formerly of Bigwood, Mullinavat, County Kilkenny, peacefully, at her residence. Kitty will be sadly missed by her husband Bart, daughters Catherine and Yvonne, sons Frank, Colm, Bart and Philip, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law and her 13 grandchildren, also her brother, sisters and extended family and friends of which she had many.

A message of sympathy can be left by using the condolence option on RIP.ie. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Nuala Carroll (née Coady)

The death has taken place of Nuala Carroll (née Coady) (Barrowmount, Goresbridge, County Kilkenny) January 17 (peacefully) in the loving care of Mairead and the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by her adoring husband Mick. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Sean and Liam, daughters Barbara, Angela and Sheila, brothers Nick, Frank and Jim, sisters Betty and Caroline, daughter-in-law Maura, sons-in-law Jimmy and Steve, grandchildren Fiona, Aisling, Brian, Milo, Teagan and Tamryn, great-granddaughter Sophie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for Nuala will take place over the coming days. When the current circumstances have passed Nuala's family look forward to celebrating her life with extended family and friends at a later date. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie.

The late Catherine (Kitty) Guidera (nee Grace)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Guidera (nee Grace), 132 Assumption Place, Kilkenny and late of Nowlan Park, January 18, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, in her 100th year, Catherine (Kitty), beloved wife of the late Patrick and much loved mother of Kathleen, Margaret, Patrick, Mary, Anne, Ber, Patricia and Breda, sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Kitty. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 21 at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max of 10 in church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Kitty's family can do so at RIP.ie. Kitty's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.