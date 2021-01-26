Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The late Percy Roche

The death has occurred of Percy Roche, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary / formerly Martinstown, Kilmallock, Limerick / and Stoney Ford, Thomastown, Kilkenny. January 25, peacefully at home, Percy. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Katherine (Grace), sons John and Rory, son-in-law Sean, his adored grandchildren Eva and Conor, sister Kathleen (Dunphy), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Due to the current government best practice guidelines, Percy's funeral, which will be confined to family and close friends only, will arrive Wednesday, January 27 for noon Requiem Mass at Our Lady of The Assumption Church, Martinstown with burial afterwards to Kilbreedy cemetery, Martinstown. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section at RIP.ie. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock. Percy's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding during this difficult time.

The late Susan Kenneally (née Deegan)

The death has occurred of Susan Kenneally (née Deegan), Smartscastle, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Formerly of Hennessy's Road, Waterford. Susan passed away peacefully. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dave, daughters Allison and Claire, grandchildren Evanne and David, sisters Ann and Valerie, brothers Michael, Niall and Brian, son-in-law Declan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In strict accordance with government guidelines and in the interest of public health and safety, Susan's remains will arrive on Wednesday at St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow (passing Mullinabro, Penkert's Cross, Parkreid, Smartscastle, her residence and Dunkitt) for requiem mass at 11am. Followed by private cremation. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Kenneally family can use the on-line service at RIP.ie. Susan's Mass will be live streamed on the following link https://youtu.be/valZewXRxK0

The late Ellen (Nellie) Breen (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Breen (née Byrne), Damerstown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. In her 93rd year, peacefully at home, in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Tommy, her grandsons, John and Thomas, her son-in-law, Lar, her brothers, Mikey and Tom, and her sisters, Kit, Peg and Mary. Dearly loved mother of Brigid (Nolan), Anne, Rita, Eamonn, Michael, Mary (Dunne), Helen (Kenny) and Deirdre (Buchanan). Sadly missed by her loving family, her brother, John, her sisters, Frances and Anna, her sons-in-law, Gerry, John and Alastair, her daughter-in-law, Brigid, her sisters-in-law, Ann and Nellie, her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, her relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral Mass and burial will take place for Nellie on Wednesday, January, 27, at 2.30pm in St Brendan’s Church, Muckalee. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety, and to protect our most vulnerable, the following will apply: The house is strictly private, and the church and graveyard is closed to family members only. Only ten family are allowed in the church. The requiem Mass can be viewed from 7pm at https://facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live/

If you wish to express your sympathy to the family, please do so by adding a note of condolence in the section on RIP.ie for which the family will be very grateful. Nellie’s family would like to thank you for your support, love and understanding at this difficult time.