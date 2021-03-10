Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The late Michael Mooney

The death has occurred of Michael Mooney, Clone, Freshford, Kilkenny / Durrow, Laois. Peacefully, in the fantastic care of the staff in St Gabriel’s Unit, St Canice’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Lisa, granddaughter Amy and brother Dan. Sadly missed by his wife Karen, daughter Adele, son-in-law Gareth, grandsons John and Matthew, sisters Kay (UK) and Ber, plus many friends and relatives in Ireland, United Kingdom and Australia.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am in Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. You can express condolences on the condolence page below. Karen and Adele would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff in Saint Gabriel’s Unit for their care of Michael over the past year. As Michael’s dementia progressed, with a lot of challenging behaviour, their patience, care and kindness never ceased. Thanks to each and everyone of you.

The late Elizabeth (Lizzy) Sutton (née Dunphy)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzy) Sutton (née Dunphy), Rossinan, Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Mooncoin, Kilkenny, who died on Monday, March 8 peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, predeceased by her husband Seamus. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her son Pat, daughters Marion, Elaine (Henebery) and Nora, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Luke and Ashling, sister Margaret (Reddy), brothers Richard, Peter and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours and friends.

Elizabeth's removal will take place on Thursday, March 11, to St Beacon's Church, Mullinavat (Via her home in Rossinan, Scart, Deerpark) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Elizabeth's Mass will be streamed live on the following link from 10.50am https://www.livestreamireland. ie/es110321

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends (10 people in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.