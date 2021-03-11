Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, March 11, 2021

The late Carmel Duggan (née Tobin)

The death has occurred of Carmel Duggan (née Tobin), Fanningstown, Owning, Piltown, Kilkenny / formerly of Kilnoracy, Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary. Died March 9. Wife of the late Bertie. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arriving at Owning Church for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Carmel's Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.irishlivestream.com/12032021

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES CARMEL'S FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.