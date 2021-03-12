Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, March 12, 2021

The late Bill Murphy

The death has occurred of Bill Murphy, Stephen Street, Kilkenny) March 11 (unexpectedly) at his home. Beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Liam and David. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral for Bill will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private Family Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 13, at 11am on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam Bill's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Philomena McConnell

The death has occurred of Philomena McConnell, Oldtown, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. She died peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny on Wednesday, March 10. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, Daughters Claire, Grace and Frances. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Tony and Jack, Brothers, Sisters, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home in Oldtown from Friday, March 12. Due to Covid restrictions and in accordance with Government/HSE guidelines the house will be strictly private. A private Family Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 11am in St Patricks Church Ballyragget, followed by burial in St Finnan's cemetry Ballyragget. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link Https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger

The late Joan O'Callaghan (nee Walsh)

The death has occurred of Joan O'Callaghan (nee Walsh), late of Belmount Heights, Ferrybank, Waterford/ Kilmacow, Kilkenny, who died on Thursday, March 11. Peacefully at SignaCare, New Ross, Predeceased by her husband Joseph. Joan will be sadly missed by her son Peter, daughters Joanne (Power) and Maureen (Hickey), Ann-Marie, daughter-in-law Michelle, sons-in-law Nicky and Robbie, grandchildren Nathan, Ellen, Aoife, Dean, Chloe and Kyle, extended family, neighbours and friends. Joan's removal will take place on Friday, 12th March, from Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, to St Senan's Church, Kilmacow, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends (10 people in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.