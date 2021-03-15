Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, March 15, 2021

The late Richard (Dick) Dunne

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Dunne, The Bronx, New York and formerly of Kells Road, Kilkenny.1936-2021. Dick passed away peacefully in New York on Friday, March 12. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife June (nee Colman), his son John, daughter Colleen, grandchildren and his extended family in New York and Kilkenny. He will be fondly remembered for his involvement in all things Kilkenny in New York, from The GAA to community activities. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 19, in St Barnabas Church, Bronx, New York. Interment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, New York.

The late Patrick McDonald

The death has occurred of Patrick McDonald, Corrigaleen, Main Street, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny on Saturday March 13, peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his parents Luke and Brigid (Bridie), brothers Fr Thomas, John, Louie, Oliver, Colm, Simon, Michael, and his sisters Joan, Kitty, Maisie, Annie and Catherine. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Eileen, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The late Thomas (Tom) Sweeney

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Sweeney, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. In the wonderful care of Denise and staff of Signa Care Nursing Home, Bunclody. Beloved husband of the late Maria and father of Susan, Michael, Helen, Jenny & the late baby Maria. Brother of Cathleen and the late Billy and Mary (Agar). Sadly missed by his daughters, son, sister, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Tom's funeral Mass and burial will take place on Tuesday in St Kevin's Church, Carrigeen. Due to government and HSE guidelines, this will be a private family funeral.