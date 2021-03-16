Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The late Elizabeth Bergin

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Bergin, Abbeylands, Ferrybank, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny, who died on Saturday, March 13. Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by her dad Maurice. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her son Ross, mother Margaret, brothers Kieran, Declan and Jason, sisters-in-law Gillian and Geraldine, niece Sophie, uncles, aunts, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Elizabeth's removal will take place on Tuesday, March 16, to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Elizabeth's Mass, please click link below at 9.55am on Tuesday: https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends (10 in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Carmel Bourke (née O'Dwyer)



The death has occurred of Carmel Bourke (nee O’Dwyer), Caltra, Culleens, Sligo. Formerly of Annamult, Stoneyford, Kilkenny. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Christy, her brother Matt and her sisters Mary, Eileen and Kitty. Carmel will be lovingly missed by her daughters Caroline Maheady, Aileen Rouse, Angela Hannon, her sons Johnny and Martin, her sister Sheila Duncan (Kells, Co. Killkenny), her grandchildren Aoife, Eoghan, Sarah, Gerry, Conor, Dara, Neamh, Sadhbh, Oisin, Christopher, Rachel, Rian and Darren, daughters-in-law Mary and Anita, sons-in-law Michael, Declan and Niall, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. James’ Church, Easkey, at 1pm, burial afterwards in Roslea Cemetery, Easkey. Funeral Mass can be viewed on ChurchTv.ie. Due to Government and HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass will be private for family only. Non Covid related.

The late Anne Gallahar (née Maguire)

The death has occurred of Anne Gallahar (née Maguire), Graignamanagh, Kilkenny / and formerly of Glasnevin, Dublin) March 13. Peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Cara Ward, St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Elm Park, Beloved partner of Pat, beloved wife of the late Ian, loving mother of Emer, Niamh and Aileen and cherished sister of Brendan, Maureen, Sean and Veronica. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Fionn, Siobhan, Clodagh, Ethan, Sadbh and Saoirse, sons-in-law Ian and Andrew, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society at www.cancer.ie.