Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, March 19, 2021

The late Nora Boden (nee O'Meara)

The death has occurred of Nora Boden (nee O'Meara), St Killian's Place, Ferrybank, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny, who died on Thursday, March 18. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, predeceased by her husband John, parents Jimmy and Nancy, brother Hughie, sister Eileen (O'Toole). Nora will be sadly missed by her son John, daughters Marian (Egan), Debbie, Amy and Carrie Ann, son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren James, Josh, Evren, Sean and Nonah, brothers Jamsey and Billy, sisters Mags (Magee) and Rose (Ryan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours and friends.

Nora's removal will take place on Saturday, March 20 walking from home at 9.45am to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Dublin at 1.45pm. To view Nora's Mass, please click link below at 9.55am on Saturday: https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/

To view Nora's Cremation in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, please clink on link below at 1.40pm on Saturday: www.vimeo.com/event/153499

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends (10 in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Agnes Gibbons White

The death has occurred of Agnes Gibbons White, Viper Cottage, Kells, Kilkenny / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, March 17, after a long illness borne with great dignity and fortitude. Pre-deceased by her father, Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, husband Matt White, her children Jennifer, Gillian, David and Jessica, daughter-in-law Jennifer, beloved Granny of Will, Matt and Felix, her mother Ann, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Agnes’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on Facebook (Danesfort Parish Kilkenny) at 2pm on Saturday, March 20. Burial afterwards in Danesfort Cemetery. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. House private please. Family Flowers only please. Donations in memory of Agnes, can be made to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team and The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Nicholas (Nicky) Mullally

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicky) Mullally, Russellstown, Attanagh, Laois / Attanagh, Kilkenny. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Stella, adored father of Marian, Yvonne and Niall. Predeceased by his brother John, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Margaret and Nuala and his son-in-law James. He will be deeply missed by his wife and children, brother Paddy, sister Stella, grandsons James, Cillian, Cathal and Ruairí, son-in-law Terry, daughter-in-law Máirín, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Due to the increased risk of infection, you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or its surrounds in the interest of public safety and in compliance with the current guidelines of 10 people only in the church or cemetery. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Francis (Francie) Walsh

The death has occurred of Francis (Francie) Walsh, Ballygown, Piltown, Kilkenny.Died March 18. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, loving father to sons John, Michael and Joe, daughters Maire, Geraldine, Caroline and Helen, brothers, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arriving at Templeorum Church for Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 20, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral can be livestreamed here. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.