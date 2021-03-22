Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, March 22, 2021

The late Jim Brindley

The death has occurred of Jim Brindley, Tramore, Waterford / Rosbercon, Kilkenny / Cork / New Ross, Wexford. March 20. Peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in the attentive care of the team at Cherry Ward, University Hospital Waterford. Beloved son of the late David (Dáithí) Brindley. Lovingly remembered by his mother Pamela, sisters Susan and Linda, girlfriend Barbara, nieces Róisín and Ella, Linda's partner Matt, goddaughter Katie, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends across Ireland and around the world.

In accordance with Government / HSE guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 23, at 11am in The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon. Funeral leaving Doyle's Funeral Home at 10.45am walking to The Church of The Assumption for 11am Mass. Followed by a cremation service in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 3pm. Jim's Mass can be viewed on Rosbercon Parish Facebook page live at 11am on https://facebook.com/Rosberconparish

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice. Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times.

The late Mary (Molly) Cahill

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) Cahill, Gahan House, Graiguenamanagh and formerly of 11 Brandon Park, High Street, Graignamanagh, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Gahan House. Predeceased by her brother Ned and sisters Bridget and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her close relatives and friends.

Molly's funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 2.30pm in Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Due to Government restrictions this will be a private funeral.

The late Anthony Jacob

The death has occurred of Anthony Jacob, Jamestown, Piltown, Kilkenny / Waterford City, Waterford. Saturday, March 20. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Kathleen and his father-in-law Con. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Siobhan, sons, Dillon, Darragh and Ryan, sisters Caroline, Cathy, Christine, Jacinta, Louise and Janet, brothers Pat, John and Damien, mother-in-law Breeda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of the Assumption, Piltown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Anthony's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at 11 am on Tuesday by following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/piltown

Anthony's funeral cortége will be passing his residence at approximately 10.30am on route to the Church of the Assumption, Piltown. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be limited to 10 people and private to the immediate family. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Anne Manley (nee Dooley)

The death has occurred of Anne Manley (née Dooley), 10 McDonagh Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. The death has occurred of Margaret Anne Manley (nee Dooley) late of 10 McDonagh Street, Kilkenny Anne died on March 21, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in St Brigid's Ward at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Funeral arrangements to follow.