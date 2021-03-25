Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, March 25, 2021

The late Thomas Phelan

The death has occurred of Thomas Phelan, Bayswell, Crosspatrick, Kilkenny. March 23. Peacefully in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Castlecomer District Hospital. Sadly missed by his sisters Bridget and Ellen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to the Covid-19 directive and in compliance with current guidelines and in the interest of public safety a private funeral has been arranged. You are asked not to congregate in the Churchyard or in the Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from St Michael's Church, Crosspatrick on Saturday at 11am (churchcamlive/crosspatrick) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick (Pat) Dalton

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Dalton, Ballygunner, Waterford City, Waterford / Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Former Teacher in the Mercy Secondary School, Waterford. Monday, March 22. Passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Etta, loving father to Emmet and Claire, adored grandfather to Sarah, James, Muireann and Evelyn. Pat will be dearly missed by his brothers and sisters, son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Mairéad, relatives and many of his friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner, followed by private cremation. Pat’s Funeral mass will be livestreamed at noon on Wednesday by following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner

Pat’s funeral cortège will be passing his residence at approximately 11.45am on the way to St Mary’s Church, Ballygunner. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Solas Centre by following the link: https://solascentre.ie/donate/

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be limited to 10 people and private to the immediate family. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.