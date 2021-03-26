Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, March 26, 2021

The late Fergus (Fergie) Hogan

The death has occurred of Fergus (Fergie) Hogan, Mount Carmel Home, Callan and late of Mill Street, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, in the exceptional care of staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Ann and Patrick, brothers Paul, Michael, Patrick, John and TJ Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Fergus’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish) at 11am on Saturday, 27th March 2021. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Maura O'Brien (née Roche)

The death has occurred of Maura O'Brien (née Roche), 336 Mill Street, Callan, Kilkenny / and formerly of 15 Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Thursday, March 25, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband James, son Justin and son-in-law Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, son Francis, daughter Eileen, daughter-in-law Brenda, son-in-law Daniel, grandchildren Derek and Bernard, James, Robert and Stephanie, PJ and Simone, brother Joseph, sisters Eileen and Phyllis, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Maura’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish) at 3pm on Saturday, March 27. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Green Street, Callan. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Kieran Purcell

The death has occurred of Kieran Purcell, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny. March 25 (peacefully) at his home. Beloved husband of Essie and much loved father of Jimmy, Mary, April and Ciara. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral for Kieran will take place over the coming days. Kieran's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and carers who looked after Kieran with such wonderful dedication during his illness.