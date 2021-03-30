Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The late Henry Francis (Frank) Beale

The death has occurred of Henry Francis (Frank) Beale, Glendine Heights, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Mulhuddart, Dublin. March 29, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Henry Francis (Frank) (former ACNO at St Brendan's Hospital, Grangegorman), beloved husband of Claire and adored father of Deirdre, Helen and Gillian, beloved grandfather of Sophia and Darcy, great-grandfather of Rhys, sadly missed by his loving family, brother John, sister Geraldine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and cherished friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Frank (max 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Wednesday, March 31 at the following link www.stjohnskilkenny.com

House private please. Frank's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Thomas (Sid) Clarke

The death has occurred of Thomas (Sid) Clarke, Ardilea, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ranelagh, Dublin. March 28, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family, Thomas (Sid), beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Susan, Ciara and James, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Philip, Paul, Alan, Declan and Aidan, sister Katrina, son-in-law Eamon, daughter-law Laura, grandchildren Anna, Darragh, Mick and TJ, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Thomas (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Funeral Service from Mount Jerome Crematorium online at 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon March 31, at the following link www.vimeo.com/event/153499

House private please. The family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Jeanne Hickey

The death has occurred of Jeanne Hickey, Harristown, Dunmore East, Co Waterford, late of the Milepost, Slieverue, Co Kilkenny and Jeanne's Montessori School, Lower Yellow Road, Waterford, who died on March 28. Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, Predeceased by her dad Finbarr, sister Anne (Donnelly). Jeanne will be sadly missed by her mam Nancy (nee Griffin), brother Barry, sisters Mary (Serff), Pat (Curtin) and Deidre (Freyne), her partner Alex, Amanda and Sharon, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Jeanne's removal will take place from her family home the Milepost, Slieverue on Wednesday, March 31, to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at noon, followed by private cremation.

To view Jeanne's Mass, please click link below at 11.50am on Wednesday https;//ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/slieverue-webcam/

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. (10 people in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Angela Kearney (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Angela Kearney (née Brennan), Smithsland Court and formerly of 'Oriel', Waterford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. March 29 (peacefully) at her home in her 90th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat. She will be deeply missed by her loving children Joan, Tom, Mary, Niall, Des and Geraldine, brothers Seamus and Jerry, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephew, extended family and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 30, after 2.30pm. Requiem Mass in St Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot may join the private Family Funeral Mass on https://youtu.be/sjtSrdv8RFU

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care team or the Irish Cancer Society. Angela's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Margaret Long (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Margaret Long (née Doyle) Listerlin, Tullogher, and late of Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. March 28. Margaret peacefully at her residence, beloved wife of Eddie. Deeply regretted by her family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. In accordance with Government / HSE guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 31, at noon (walking from her residence) in St David's Church, Listerlin (Mullinarrigle) followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times.