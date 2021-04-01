Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, April 1, 2021

The late Noleen McKay-Walsh

The death has occurred of Noleen McKay-Walsh, Friary Walk, Callan, Kilkenny / and formerly of Askamore House, Askamore Co Wexford, March 30, peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Very deeply regretted by her loving partner John, sons Ambrose, Donicha, Joshia and Caleb, daughters Jocylin Abigail, Roberta and Shirley; sadly missed by her grandkids, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Noleen's Funeral service will take place on Friday at 11am at Motel Church, Coolcullen, Kilkenny followed by private cremation. Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 10 people in the church. Family flowers only, donation, if desired, to Friends of St Luke’s Hospital Rathgar.

The late Brendan Reidy

The death has occurred of Brendan Reidy, College Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. March 31, peacefully, at his home, Brendan, beloved husband and best friend of Loretta, pre-deceased by his parents Liam and Mary and his brother Eamon, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers Sean, Liam, Brian, Joe, Ger and Dermot, mother-in-law Frances, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Brendan. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday morning, April 2, at 11am in St Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny (max of 10 in church). House private please. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the service may be viewed online at http://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam/

Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin for Cremation Service at 1.45 pm which may also be viewed live at www.vimeo.com/event/153499

Brendan's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A memorial service and burial of Ashes will take place at a later date.