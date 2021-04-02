Deaths in Kilkenny, Good Friday, April 2, 2021

The late Maura Coady (née Doran)

The death has occurred of Maura Coady (née Doran), Moonarch, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Thursday, April 1, in the exceptional care of nurses and staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and her brother Noel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, son PJ, daughter-in-law Elaine, grandchildren Aisling, Sarah and Éabha, brothers Kieran, John Joe and Matt, sisters Breda, Margaret, Sheila, Patsy and Brenda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, family and friends.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Maura’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Maura by being present, socially distanced, on Saturday morning, en route from Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish). The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The late Ailish Stafford

The death has occurred of Ailish Stafford, Cottage Row, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Passed away, suddenly, at her home. Predeceased by her loving parents Agnes and Frank. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, her son Liam, his partner Denise, grandson Liam Jnr, her sisters Marie and Sharon, her brothers, John, Tony and Frank, brothers in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and safety, a private family funeral will take place for Ailish. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Sunday, April 4at 11am in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh (max 10 people) followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Ailish's family would like to thank you for you support and understanding at this difficult time. A memorial Mass will take place for Ailish at a later date.