Deaths in Kilkenny, Easter Monday, April 5, 2021

The late Willie Pratt

The death has occurred of Willie Pratt (St Joseph's Road, Kilkenny) April 3, at St Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers Benny and Sonny, sisters Josephine and Phyllis. Beloved husband of Noreen and loving father of James, Louis, Catherine, Siobhan, Canice, Phyllis, Conor, Noreen and Rosina. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Helen and Patsy, brothers Anthony and Paddy, grandchildren Adam, Mason, Stephanie, Eamon, Richie, Willow, Harper, Conor, Fionn, Sarah, Isobel, Charlie, Darren, Leah, Cillian, Eoin and Sydney, great-grandchildren Ada, Paige, Dylan, Esmay and Kai, his extended family and friends.

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral for Willie will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may join the private family Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, April 5 on www.stcanicesparish.ie. Willie's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Brigid Walsh Mason

The death has occurred of Brigid Walsh Mason. St Kieran's homes, formerly St Mary's Avenue, Urlingford) died, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Christy, nieces, nephews, relatives and close circle of friends.

Due to Government guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private funeral Mass for family only will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery. Brigid's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/