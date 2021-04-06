Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The late Josie Cummins, (née Craddock)

The death has occurred of Josie Cummins, (née Craddock), Irishtown, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / formerly of Ardmhuire, Thurles, Co Tipperary) April 4, peacefully, after a short illness, at Waterford University Hospital, Josie, predeceased by her loving husband Jimmie and grandson John, beloved mother of Stephen, Seamus, Marie, Caroline and Eugene, adored grandmother of JJ, Edwina, Carina, Luke, James, Adrian, Nailah, Carol, Louise, Adam and Harry and great grandmother of Jason, Sam, Kayden, Leon and Riain. She will be sadly missed by her family, sisters Peggy and Bernie, sisters-in-law Kitty and Margaret, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Josie (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at 11am on Wednesday, April 7, at the following link www.stcanicesparish.ie. House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Troys Court Day Centre and St Mary's Day Centre where Josie had so many good times or Family Carers, Kilkenny who were a wonderful support. Josie's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late John Lynagh

The death has occurred of John Lynagh, Templeogue, Dublin / Kilkenny. Suddenly, at his home. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Berna and his sister Elizabeth. John will be very sadly missed by his daughter Kellie; sister and brother Patricia and David, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. In accordance with government guidance a private family Funeral service will be held at 4pm on Wednesday, April 7, followed by committal at Mount Jerome Crematorium which may be viewed on www.vimeo.com/event/153499. Family flowers only, please.