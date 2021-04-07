Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The late Mary Furlong (née O'Farrell)

The death has occurred of Mary Furlong (née O'Farrell), Tomgarrow, Adamstown, Wexford / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Mary died on April 6, peacefully at home. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Ned, her children Eamonn, Deirdre, Shay, Brenda, Eilís and the late Lisa, her daughters in law Catherine and Linda, her sons in law John, MJ and Jan, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Due to Level 5 Covid restrictions, Mary's funeral will be private. There will be no wake at the house. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules. Funeral Mass will take place in Adamstown Church at 11am on Thursday April 8th and will be live streamed through Adamstown Parish Church Facebook page. (https://www.facebook.com/adamstown.parishchurch)

Family flowers only, donations can be made to the day hospital for older people, Wexford. https://www.friendsofwexfordhospital.ie/donate

The late Bridget Giffney (née Byrne)



The death has occurred of Bridget Giffney (nee Byrne), Coislinee, Gorey, Co Wexford and formerly of Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny. Passed away peacefully on April 6, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Stephen. Loving mother of John, Eamon, Stephen, Ella, Martin and Katrina. Will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place on Thursday, April8, in St Michael's Church, at noon, followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Gorey. For those who would like to attend the Funeral Mass but cannot due the Covid Rules, Mass will be streamed live on https://stmichaelchurchgorey/onlinemass

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Aidan's Day Care Centre. The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this very sad time.

The late Patrick Joseph Kennedy

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Kennedy, Tubrid, Barna, Woodsgift, Kilkenny, peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents John and Ellen and his sister Mai. Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, his family Patricia, John and Mark, son in law James, daughters in law Deborah and Ivy, his adoring grandchildren Brianna, Lyla, Emily and Patrick, sisters Kay, Joan, Lil and Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St Patrick's Church, Graine, on Thursday, April 8, at noon, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. The Kennedy family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Requiem Mass for Patrick may be viewed by clicking the following link: Click here to view mass.

The late William (Willie) Joy

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Joy, late of Knockanaffrin, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford and formerly of Tybroughney, Piltown, Co Kilkenny. Died April 3. Loving father to sons Brendan, Andrew and Daniel, daughter Sarah and wife Ann, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arriving at Rathgormack Church on Friday, April 9, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES WILLIE MASS AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.