Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, April 8, 2021

The late Paddy Carrigan

The death has occurred of Paddy Carrigan, Capoley, Portlaoise, Laois / and late of Ballyfoyle, Co Kilkenny. April 7. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Lizzie and loving father to Joan, Denis, Pat, Elaine, Ailish, James, Brendan, and Ann Marie. Cherished grandfather to Laura, Emma, Isabel, Aoife, Ella, Harry, Alex, Paddy Óg. Finn, Darcey, Willow, and Charlie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Sisters Nora and Maura, Sister in law Lizzie, Sons in law John, Jan, and Séan, Daughters in law Jane, Audrey, and Zoe, nephews , nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him , a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at noon on Friday in St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's cemetery Portlaoise. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this difficult time.

The late Johnny (Riordan) Kelly

The death has occurred of Johnny (Riordan) Kelly, Maudlin Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Knockbrack, Thomastown peacefully at his residence, April 6. Predeceased by his wife Unie, brother Toddy and sisters Alicia and Margie. Sadly missed by his daughters Mary and Mag, sons Shem and Shaun, grandchildren Ciara, Molly, Jack and Ray, brothers Mickie, Shamie, Pat and Liam, sons-in-law Tommy and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, many relatives and friends.

In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's New cemetery, Thomastown. A message of sympathy can be left by using the Condolence option below and Johnny's funeral mass can be viewed online: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

The late Patrick (Paddy) Smith

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Smith, Fiddawn, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Co Meath and Swindon, UK. Loving husband of Frances and father of David. Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife, son, sisters Moira and Sheila, brother Kieran, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Sarah Travers (née Dowling)

The death has occurred of Sarah Travers (nee Dowling), No 8, St Enda's Terrace, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny. In St Columba's Hospital Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Michael, children Mary-Ellen, William, Sadie and James. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Joan, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding Public gatherings, Sarah's remains will arrive t the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown on Thursday evening at 7.oc (Max 10 people). Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 11oc that will be broadcast on the Paulstown parish radio 106.6 FM, followed by burial in the Holy Family Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link https://youtu.be/w2AuWGTKdec. Sarah's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad time.