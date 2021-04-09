Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, April 9, 2021

The late Patrick (Paddy) Smith

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Smith, Fiddaun, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Co Meath and Swindon, UK. Loving husband of Frances and father of David. Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife, son, sisters Moira and Sheila, brother Kieran, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, April 14, at a 11am in the Church of The Assumption, The Rower followed by private cremation. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://inistiogeparish.ie/webcam/

The late Bea O'Donovan (née Roche)

The death has occurred of Bea O'Donovan (née Roche), Geraldine, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 7. Predeceased by her parents Danny and Kitty and her brother Marty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, her husband Tom, sons Stewart and Nigel, daughters Gina and Olivia, daughters-in-law Michelle and Mags, sons-in-law Aidan and Joe, grandchildren Katie, Charlie, Chloe, Ollie, Leah, Tom, Beth and Faye, great-grandson Louis, brother Eric, sisters Mary and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, family and friends.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Bea’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Bea by being present, socially distanced, on Saturday morning, en route from her home to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish). The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late John Bernard Prendergast

The death has occurred of John Bernard Prendergast of Rigsdale, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, formerly of Clara Upper, Co Kilkenny, passed away suddenly at his home on April 6, 2021. He was 68 years old. Born to John and Bridget Prendergast, John was the sixth of 13 children. He was raised in Clara Upper where he attended Clara National School and St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny. After graduating St Kieran’s College, John attended St Patrick’s Missionary Society in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, where he graduated with a degree in Theology and Geography.

John worked various jobs after he graduated college. He loved to travel and help people. Following these two passions, John found himself spending time in the United States and Poland where he dedicated 17 years of his life to preaching the gospel before eventually moving back to Ireland.

Upon John’s return to Ireland, he worked for New Ireland Assurance and later for Richard Anderson and Co. He built a strong relationship with the Polish community in West Cork and enjoyed helping that community with their insurance and welfare needs.

He would marry Iris Anderson in 2002 in his native Co. Kilkenny. Although he lived in Cork, he was very proud of his Kilkenny roots. John loved sports, especially Kilkenny hurling. He enjoyed staying fit, gardening, reading, traveling and spending time with his family, friends, and of course his two dogs.

John will be remembered as a friendly, honest, and candid gentleman. He was a straight shooter, yet always kind and generous. He was known to many as outgoing and personable. He had a deep faith, a forgiving spirit and always saw the best in people.

John is survived by his loving wife and soulmate Iris, his family, Clive, Glenn (Caroline), Miriam (Kent) and Michael (Tannis) and Isabella. He is also survived by his siblings Marjorie (Michael) Chawke, Kathleen (Pat) Breen, Dick (Margaret) Prendergast, Michael (Breda) Prendergast, David (Nuala) Prendergast, Mary (Bernard) O’ Gorman, Paddy (Margaret) Prendergast, Martin (Mary) Prendergast, Frank and Peter Prendergast. He will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews who he dearly loved, as well as his many friends, neighbours, and clients. He is predeceased by his brothers Jimmy (Nora) and Anthony (Aine) Prendergast.

John’s service will be live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie/ at 11am on Wednesday, April 14. Funeral cortège will leave his residence at 11.30 am on Wednesday, April 14. A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.