Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, April 12, 2021

The late rigid (Biddy) Fitzgerald (née Barron)

The death has occurred of Brigid (Biddy) Fitzgerald (née Barron), Fahee, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Bigwood, Kilkenny,who died on April 10. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Ellen. Brigid will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Paul, daughter Elaine (Groarke), son-in-law David, Paul's partner Kate Lynn, granddaughter Ella, grandson Fionn, Brothers Jim, John, Pat and Willie, sisters Mary (Murphy), Eileen (Lalor) and Ann (Ryan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and many friends. Brigid's removal will take place on Monday, April 12, from her home to Saint Paul's Church, Bigwood, arriving for Requiem Mass at noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Brigid's Mass, please click link below at 11.50am https://www.livestreamireland.ie/bf120421

HOUSE PRIVATE AT ALL TIMES PLEASE. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, To Waterford Hospice c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. (10 people in Church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Michael John Connors

The death has occurred of Michael John Connors, formerly of Wellington Road, Wolverhampton, UK and Gowran, Co Kilkenny, passed away peacefully in Wolverhampton, on March 25, aged 49 years. Michael will be sadly missed by his family and friends both in the UK and Kilkenny. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass for Michael will take place for family (maximum 10 persons). Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday, April 17 at 2.15 pm in The Church of the Assumption, Gowran, Co Kilkenny, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be available on the Gowran Parish facebook page, please see the link https://www.facebook.com/Gowran-Parish-104069314735393/

The late Michael (Paschal) Foley

The death has occurred of Michael (Paschal) Foley (Cambridge Road, Irishtown, Dublin 4 and formerly of St Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny) April 10, peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin. Michael (Paschal), pre-deceased by his daughter Julie, brothers Paddy and Sylvester and sister Judy. Beloved father of Pat, Tony, Marian, Paschal, Teresa, Elizabeth and Sylvester. Sadly missed by his family and their mother Catherine, brothers Georgie and Davy, sisters Una, Breda, May and Teresa, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, especially his granddaughter Lisa who cared for him during his illness, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Paschal (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at noon on Tuesday, April 13 at the following link www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com.

The family wish to express their deep appreciation to the nurses and staff of Our Lady's Hospice in Harold's Cross and Blackrock and in St Colmcille's Hospital, Loughlinstown for the care and kindness shown to Paschal throughout his illness. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the hospice. Paschal's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.