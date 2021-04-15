Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, April 15, 2021

The late Margo Moran (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Margo Moran (née Murphy), Rossenarra, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny and formerly of Rathgormack, Co Waterford. Peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, April 13. Pre-deceased by her infant son Peter and her daughter Mairéad. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, husband Pete, daughters Colette and Michelle, her darling grand-daughter Natasha, sons-in-law Jeremy and Donal, sisters Breda, Teresa and Una, brothers Michael and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of wonderful friends.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Margo’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, April 17, at 11am in St Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny with burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. For those wishing to view the Requiem Mass can do so through the following link. Note; Unfortunately due to poor signal in the area, this can be viewed at a later time with the link to follow. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Noel James Browne

The death has occurred of Noel James Browne (Garringreen, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Chelsea, London and Caherleske, Dunnamaggin, Co Kilkenny) April 13, unexpectedly, at his home, Noel James, beloved husband of Brigid, predeceased by his parents James and Kathleen Browne, sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers John and Kieran, sisters Trish, Kathleen and Pam, parents-in-law Milo and Kathleen (Phelan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his Godchildren Darren and Laura, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and in a very special way his great friend Noelie Freaney.

In accordance with current Government/H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Noel, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Friday, April 16 at 11am in St Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny (max of 10 in church). Interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Requiem Mass may be viewed online at http://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam/

Noel's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Kathleen Woodcock Joyce

The death has occurred of Kathleen Woodcock Joyce, Whitehall, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family. Sadly missed by her husband Art, daughters Kate and Ruth, son in law Paudie, brothers and sisters Anne, John, Gerard, Mary, Robert, Martha, Ruth, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her many friends. A private family Funeral Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, at 11am on Friday morning, following Covid 19 Government guidelines. Kathleen's Funeral Mass will be followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society or the Carlow/Kilkenny homecare team (please click on the links provided). Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on link below https://youtu.be/uM5GFsUNpVw