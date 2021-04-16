Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, April 16, 2021

The late John Henry (Harry) Kerr

The death has occurred of John Henry (Harry) Kerr, Finsboro Coolbawn, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Loving husband of the late Evelyn, and dear father of Miriam, Sadie, and Ian. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his son, his daughters, his son-in-law, Adrian, his cherished granddaughter, Leah, his brothers, Mark and Hubert, nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. Reposing at his residence. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a family funeral will take place on Monday, April 19.

The late John Cummins

The death has occurred of John Cummins, Newrath, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny / Loughrea, Galway. Died on Thursday, April 15, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, brothers Michael and Jimmy. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie (Née Haverty), sons Sean and Seamus, daughters Ann Marie (Klein), Orla (Penruddocke), Julie (Kelly) and Edel (Cummins), sons-in-law John, John and Jonathan, daughters-in-law Katherine and Catherine, grandchildren Keara, Neala, Liam, Chloe, Leah, Alfred, Gregory, Noah, Eoin, Mary, Brendan, Eimear, Aoife, Oscar, Sarah and Jason, sisters Mary (Cummins), Elizabeth (Kiely), Catherine (Martin) and Rosaleen (Halligan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours and friends.

John's removal will take place his home on Saturday, April 17 to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view John's Mass, please click link below at 9.55am on Saturday: https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-web

No flowers please, Donations, if desired, To Waterford Hospice c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends (10 in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late ary (Jib) Dalton (née Butler)

The death has occurred of Mary (Jib) Dalton (née Butler), Threecastles, Kilkenny. Wife of the late Dick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Johnny, Tommy, Dick, Denis, Pierce, Paul, daughter Ellen (Brennan), brothers Denis, Tommy, sisters Kit (Purcell), Sr. Pauline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private family funeral Mass (maximum 10 people) will take place on Saturday in Tulla Church, Threecastles, at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Please observe government guidelines regarding hand-shaking and face-coverings in church yard and cemetery. You may view the mass on https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live/

The late Kathleen Doran (née Hanrahan)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Doran (née Hanrahan), St Jude's, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, who died on Thursday, April 15, peacefully at home in her 100th year surrounded by her loving family predeceased by her beloved husband Seamus. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Máire, Noreen (Gregor), Kitty (O'Hehir), sons Seamus and John, sons-in-law Bill and Fergus, daughters-in-law Elisabeth and Paula, grandchildren Oliver, Emer, Avril, Dominic, Danielle, Seamus, Philip, Aoife, Paddy, Kathy, Aisling and Desmond, great grandchildren Ethan, Julian, Wolfe, Sorcha, Tadgh, Josephine, Oisín, Loki and Eva, sister Eileen (Slattery), her wonderful carers. nieces, nephews extended family, great neighbours and friends.

Kathleen's removal will take place on Saturday, April 17 walking from her home at 11.45am to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin for Requiem Mass at noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Kathleen's Mass, please click link below at 11.55am on Saturday: https://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family (10 people in church).