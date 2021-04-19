Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, April 19, 2021

The late Anastasia (Nancy) Hennessy (née Purcell)

The death has occurred of Anastasia (Nancy) Hennessy (née Purcell), Patrick Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. April 17. Predeceased by her husband Edward, brothers Martin and Patrick. Loving mother of John, Edmund, Anne-Marie, Edel and Gemma. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren Niall, Malachy, Katie, Ronan, Aodhan, Oisin, (USA) Jack, Maria and Darragh, sister Mary (Lanigan), brothers Michael and Fr. Willie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place (max. 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at 1pm on Tuesday, April 20 at the following link www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com. No flowers please, donations can be made to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. The family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Paddy Quirke

The death has occurred of Paddy Quirke, Cappahayden, Callan, Kilkenny / Kilmanagh, Kilkenny. Peacefully, on Sunday, April 18 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Margaret, sons JJ, Michael and Joe, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister May, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, family and friends. Funeral arrangements later.