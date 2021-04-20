Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The late Bernadette Molloy

The death has occurred of Bernadette Molloy (John Street, Kilkenny) April 19, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Bernadette, in her 97th year, predeceased by her parents Christopher and Catherine, her brother Des and his wife Peg, sadly missed by her nephew Tom and his wife Mary, nieces, grandnieces Millie and Eva, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Bernadette (max 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Wednesday, April 21 at the following link www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Margaret Neill (nee Kennedy)

The death has occurred of Margaret Neill (nee Kennedy) (Ashurst, College Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Tyrconnell Park, Inchicore, Dublin) April 17, in the loving care of her family, after a short illness, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Patrick, Suzanne, Clare and Sarah, sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Carmel, Dolores, Jo and Eileen, daughter-in-law Jacqueline, son-in-law David, grandchildren Michael and Isla, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Tadeusz Szemiako

The death has occurred of Tadeusz Szemiako, Leach Ard, Ferrybank, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny, who died on Monday, April 19. Peacefully, at Wexford Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Elzbieta. Tadeusz will be sadly missed by his daughter Kasia, son-in-law Adam, grandson Gaspar, granddaughter Karina, great-grandchildren, sister Krystyna, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Tadeusz will be removed from Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Wednesday, April 21, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Tadeusz's Mass, please click link at 9.55am: https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.