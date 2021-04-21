Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The late Lena (Ellen) Delaney (Kavanagh) (née Brennan)



The death has occurred of Lena (Ellen) (Kavanagh) Delaney (nee Brennan) of John Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Jame's Green and Dunmore. Lena, in her 93rd year, died April 19, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, pre-deceased by her husbands William and Bobby and her son Liam, deeply regretted by her daughters Julie (Walsh), Eileen (Reddy) and her son Martin (Kavanagh), sisters Bridget, Agnes and Doris, brother Pat, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Lena (max 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Thursday, April 22 at the following link www.stjohnskilkenny.com Interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Paddy Quirke

The death has occurred of Paddy Quirke, Cappahayden, Callan, Kilkenny / Kilmanagh, Kilkenny. Peacefully, on Sunday 18th April 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Margaret, sons JJ, Michael and Joe, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister May, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, family and friends.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Paddy's Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, April 22 at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Church Media (Callan Parish). The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.