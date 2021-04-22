Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, April 22, 2021

The late Martin Delaney

The death has occurred of Martin Delaney, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny (late of Newpark Close, Kilkenny) April 19, unexpectedly, Martin, predeceased by his father John and his loving sister Angela, sadly missed by his mother Julie and her partner John, children Jamie and Kai, brother John, sisters Margaret, Louise, Melissa and their partners, nephews, especially Damian and Paul, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Martin (max 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 2pm on Thursday afternoon, April 23, at the following link www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery, Clara.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Lyons

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Lyons, Yonkers, NY, formerly of Kilkenny City, County Kilkenny, Ireland passed away on April 18, 2021. Paddy was the beloved husband of Rose (nee Shanley, County Leitrim). Loving father of Kevin (Kathi) and his pre-deceased son Tommy (Jeannie). Much loved grandfather (Pappy) to Callan, Kyle, Conor, Matthew, and James. Brother and best friend, Dick (Formerly of Kilkenny) and sister-in-law, Kathleen (formerly of Kerry). Paddy and Rose just recently celebrated their wedding anniversary; He was blessed to be married to the love of his life for 57 years. Paddy was extremely proud of his whole family and loved being a part of each of their lives.

Paddy retired from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Wall Street, where he worked for 25 years. Paddy took great pride in being a Kilkenny man. Since playing hurling in his youth, he remained a lifelong fan and could often be heard yelling 'Up the Cats!'. Paddy was an accomplished singer and musician and was a member of the acclaimed NYC Irish showband the Hi-Spots. Paddy is predeceased by his son, Tommy (NYPD), his parents, Paddy and Catherine (Kilkenny), and his sister, Teresa (Aiden) (Kilkenny and NYC). Paddy was beloved by both his family and friends and will be deeply missed. Burial Mass will be held at St. Barnabas Church, Bronx, NY on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10.45 (EST). You can view the service here: https://www.facebook.com/stbarnabascatholicchurch

The late Sr Clement Murray

The death has occurred of Sr Clement Murray, Réalt na Mara, Mercy Convent, Church Street, Dungarvan, County Waterford and formerly of Windgap, Kilkenny, April 20, peacefully, in the tender care of staff at Carechoice Nursing Home, The Burgery, Dungarvan, deeply mourned by her sisters-in-law Margaret and Lizzie Murray, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends and her Mercy Community and Convent Staff. Sr Clement is predeceased by her parents Edmond and Ann, brothers Val and Joe, sisters Betty, Mary and Madge.

In accordance with the current recommendations Sr Clement's Funeral will take place privately. For those who would like to attend but due to the current situation, cannot, please leave a message on the online condolence link below. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. A livestream of Sr Clement's Requiem Mass can be viewed from 10.50am on Friday morning, April 23, at https://www.livestreamireland.ie/cm230421

The late Sr Marcella Power

The death has occurred of Sr Marcella Power, Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, Madonna House, Ferrybank, and late of Butterstown, who died on Wednesday, April 21. Peacefully, at Madonna House. Predeceased by her parents, brother John. Sr Marcella will be sadly missed by her nephew James, nieces, sister-in-law Imelda, the Sacred Heart of Mary Sisters, extended family and friends. Sr Marcella's removal will take place on Friday, April 23, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery. To view Sr Marcella's Mass, please click link below at 9.50am on Wednesday: https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends.Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.