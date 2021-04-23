Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, April 23, 2021

The late Alice Brophy (née Hayes)

The death has occurred of Alice Brophy (née Hayes), Kildalton, Piltown, Kilkenny. Peacefully in University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Dick. Sadly missed by her loving sons Pat, Jimmy, Peter and Michael, daughters Mary (Farrell), Ellen (McCarthy) Teresa (Phelan) and Patricia (O'Brien), sister Margaret (Lacey), brother James, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Arriving at Templeorum Church on Friday, April 23 for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Alice's Mass, please click this link https://www.irishlivestream.com/23042021ab

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Richard (Richie) Butler

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) Butler, Trenchardstown, Tullaroan, Kilkenny. Peacefully, on Thursday, April 22 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Mattie and Ellen, his sisters Ann and Mary and his brother Mattie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Frances, daughters Alice, Sarah and Mary Ellen, sons Tom, Richie and Mattie, daughters-in-law Sinead, Niamh and Miriam, son-in-law John, grandchildren PJ, Eíbhí, Cillian and Emma, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, family and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Richards’s Funeral will take place privately (For 10 family members only). There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Richard, by being present, socially distanced, on Saturday morning, April 24, en route from his home to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. House private please.

The late Michael Doyle

The death has occurred of Michael Doyle, Tinnacouse, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny. Sorely missed by his wife Ann, children Michael,Karen John and James, sisters Maura and Catherine, grandchildren, brothers - in - law Paddy and Jimmy, son - in - law Eamon, daughters -in law Roseanna, Ursula and Dolores, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place at 11am (Max 10 people) on Saturday in Skeoghvosteen Church, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. If neighbours would like to show their support to the family, they can stand outside (whilst adhering to social guidelines ) as the cortege arrives at the church. Those who would liked to attend and cannot due to current restrictions, please leave a personal message on the condolence link below. No handshaking and strict social distancing please. House private please Michael's Requiem Mass can be viewed on this link https://youtu.be/af7GcAXkhnw